LIMEHOF Unveils Film Lineup for Inargural Music Documentary Film Festival

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF) has announced the lineup of films to be screened and the expected guests at its first-ever LIMEHOF Music Documentary Film Festival, taking place August 8th-10th. The festival will be held at LIMEHOF’s Stony Brook location (97 Main Street, Stony Brook, NY) and will begin at 11 a.m. and run into the evening each day.

The festival will feature twenty-four feature-length and short music documentary films from around the world. The roster, curated by the festival’s Executive Director Tom Needham and Artistic Director Wendy Feinberg, includes a blend of films. The lineup includes a wide range of music genres, including classical, hip-hop, rock, jazz, ska, blues, and folk, among others. Also scheduled are films about the music industry, a pirate radio station, and even break dancing.

There will be filmmaker Q&A panels, opening and closing night parties, and expected LIVE musical performances by Billy J Kramer, Guggenheim Grotto’s Mick Lynch, Public Enemy’s DJ Johnny Juice, Naked Blue , Brady Rymer, Jennifer Silecchia-Hackett, Sandra Taylor, and Mega Infinity to name a few.

One of the opening day’s short films is Coming Home: The Guggenheim Grotto Back in Ireland. Director and actor Will Chase, Deborah Lopez (producer), and singer Ingrid Michaelson (producer) are expected to attend. This Q&A is expected to be followed by a LIVE music performance by Mick Lynch.

Another of the opening day’s films is Building the Beatles. A Q&A following the screening with co-director John Rose is expected, as is a live music performance by British pop star Billy J. Kramer.

The opening night spotlight film will be Cat’s in the Cradle 50th Anniversary: The Song That Changed Our Lives, celebrating LIMEHOF inductee Harry Chapin, legendary Long Island musician, philanthropist, and founder of Long Island Cares. Film producer S.A. Baron, LI Cares’ Paule Pachter and Mike Grayeb, Executive Director of the Harry Chapin Foundation are expected to participate in a Q&A discussion. There will be a live music tribute of Chapin’s music.

Another film highlighting a LIMEHOF inductee is Garland Jeffreys: The King of In Between examining the 50-year career of this genre-bending singer-songwriter. Director Claire Jeffreys is expected to participate in a Q&A.

Director Robert McCullough Jr. and members of the Bronx Boys Wrecking Crew are expected to attend the screening of The Bronx Boys – The Evolution of B-Boy Culture. To My Rescue, it Was The S1Ws (A Public Enemy Story) will also screen, with director Janol Ture and Hip-Hop Legand DJ Johnny Juice (Public Enemy), who will join the Q&As and perform live following both films.

Many filmmakers and musicians are expected to be in attendance. Some will also participate in the Q&A sessions. They include: Charlie Loves Our Band: The Story of From Good Homes director Victor Guadagno and singer/songwriter Brady Rymer; Hello! My Name is Blotto: THE MOVIE director Robert Lichter (AKA Bert Blotto), Bowtie Blotto, Broadway Blotto, and F Lee Harvey Blotto; Goddess of Slide: The Forgotten Story of Ellen McIlwaine director Alfonso Maiorana and Sandra Taylor; D.I.Y.L.I. director Brian Stieglitz and members of Mega Infinity; 40 Watts from Nowhere director Sue Carpenter and editor Amanda Laws; Notes on a Page director Jennifer A. Uihlein and Jennifer Silecchia-Hackett; If Jack Reacher Could Sing producer James Egan and Naked Blue (Scott and Jennifer Smith); STRING THEORY: GUITAR OBSESSED director Jarrett Bellucci, producer Randy Levin and music composer Nick Donnelly.

The closing night spotlight film is on Hung Up on a Dream: The Zombies Documentary, expected to feature a Q&A with director/actor/musician Robert Schwartzman (The Princess Diaries). For more information and to purchase tickets to films and opening/closing night parties, please visit here.

Scheduled Films

Chrysalis Orchestra: Layla (Short) | United States Beethoven’s Nine: Ode to Humanity (Feature) | Canada, Germany, Poland, US Fighting Gravity (Short) | United States 40 Watts from Nowhere (Feature) | United States Coming Home: The Guggenheim Grotto Back in Ireland (Short) | U.S., Ireland Building the Beatles (Feature) | United States, United Kingdom My Back Pages (Short) | United States Cat’s in the Cradle 50th Anniversary: The Song That Changed Our Lives (Feature) | United States Fugazi’s Last Stop in Wisconsin (Short) | United States Born To Be Wild: The Story of Steppenwolf (Feature) | Canada Notes on a Page (Short) | United States String Theory: Guitar Obsessed (Feature) | United States If Jack Reacher Could Sing (Short) | United States Garland Jeffreys: The King of In Between (Feature) | United States Hello! My Name is Blotto: THE MOVIE (Feature) | United States The Bronx Boys – The Evolution of B-Boy Culture (Short) | United States To My Rescue, it Was the S1Ws (A Public Enemy Story) (Feature) | United States They All Came Out to Montreux (Feature) | United Kingdom, Switzerland D.I.Y.L.I. (Short) | United States Charlie Loves Our Band: The Story of From Good Homes (Feature) | United States Songs of Black Folk (Short) | United States Goddess of Slide: The Forgotten Story of Ellen McIlwaine (Feature) | Canada Ron Delsener Presents (Feature) | United States Hung Up on a Dream: The Zombies Documentary (Feature) | United States

About LIMEHOF

Founded in 2004, the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to the idea that Long Island’s musical and entertainment heritage is an important resource to be celebrated and preserved for future generations. The organization, which encompasses New York State’s Nassau, Suffolk, Queens, and Kings (Brooklyn) Counties, was created as a place of community that inspires and explores Long Island music and entertainment in all its forms. In 2022, LIMEHOF opened its first Hall of Fame building location in Stony Brook, New York. To date, the organization has inducted more than 130 musicians and music industry executives, and offers education programs, scholarships, and awards to Long Island students and educators.