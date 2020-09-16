LENNON'S LAST WEEKEND Will Premiere on BritBox

The documentary follows John Lennon's final interview.

Variety reports that "Lennon's Last Weekend," a new documentary about John Lennon's final interview, will premiere on BritBox U.S. The film was produced by BBC Studios and ITV.

In the movie, director Brian Grant takes audiences through John Lennon's final radio interview, with BBC host Andy Peebles.

In the interview, Lennon spoke to Peebles about everything from The Beatles break-up, his relationship with Paul McCartney, political issues in the U.S. and U.K., his family and his homesickness for Liverpool. He also talked about working with Phil Spector, Elton John, Mick Jagger and David Bowie and how he produced many of his solo albums, which included anthems such as "Imagine" and "Give Peace A Chance."

At the time, he was promoting his album, "Double Fantasy," which he released with his wife Yoko Ono.

"As the true home of great British programming, BritBox is proud to be sharing this beloved British music icon's story with our audience," said BritBox president and CEO Soumya Sriraman. "I hope this documentary of Lennon's last interviews for the BBC provides a way for fans to celebrate his life and legacy in what would have been his 80th year."

Read the original story on Variety.

