LE SSERAFIM Debuts New Single 'Made My Night' on JHUD SHOW

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LE SSERAFIM delivered a performance of their new single "Made My Night" during a stop on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, giving the daytime program's studio audience an early look at the track. The performance segment placed the group's latest music directly in front of host Jennifer Hudson's viewers, marking the song's arrival on a national talk-show stage.

The appearance centered entirely on the performance itself, with the group taking the JHUD SHOW stage to run through the new song for the studio crowd. The segment gave fans a chance to hear "Made My Night" performed live rather than through a recorded release alone.

The performance adds to a run of high-profile musical and celebrity segments on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, which has recently featured guests ranging from actors to musicians sitting down with Hudson or taking the stage for live moments. For LE SSERAFIM, the appearance offered a platform to introduce "Made My Night" to a broader daytime audience beyond their existing fan base.

The segment was built entirely around the live rendition of the song, with the group's performance serving as the centerpiece of their visit to the program.

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