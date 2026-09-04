LE SSERAFIM Bring 'SPAGHETTI' Energy to THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Stage

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Le Sserafim delivered a live performance of their single 'SPAGHETTI' on a recent episode of THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, bringing the group's choreography and sound to the daytime talk show's studio audience. The segment was built entirely around the performance itself, giving fans a self-contained showcase of the song rather than an extended conversation with host Jennifer Hudson.

The appearance centered squarely on the group's musical delivery, with 'SPAGHETTI' serving as the sole focus of the segment. Rather than folding the performance into an interview format, the show gave Le Sserafim room to present the song in full within the studio setting, offering viewers a direct look at the group's style in a live context.

The performance follows a pattern seen elsewhere on the program of bringing K-pop acts onto the daytime stage for live showcases, with aespa recently performing their single 'Rich Man' in a similarly performance-focused segment. That appearance, like this one, kept the spotlight on the music itself rather than shifting into interview territory.

For Le Sserafim, the stop offered a national platform to present 'SPAGHETTI' to a daytime audience that may not typically encounter the group's work, with the segment giving viewers a compact but full display of the song's choreography and vocal performance.

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