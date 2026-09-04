LE SSERAFIM Play 'This Or That' and Get Candid on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

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Le Sserafim sat down for a rapid-fire round of 'This or That' during a recent stop on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, giving the daytime audience an unfiltered, playful side of the K-pop group away from their usual stage performance. The segment leaned into quick, candid answers from the members as they worked through the game's forced choices in front of host Jennifer Hudson and the studio audience.

The group's appearance follows a live performance of their single 'SPAGHETTI' on the same program, where Le Sserafim brought their choreography and sound directly to the show's studio audience. That earlier segment was built entirely around the musical performance, giving fans a self-contained showcase of the song rather than an extended conversation with Hudson.

This latest appearance shifted the focus from performance to personality, with the game format pushing the members to react quickly and honestly rather than deliver rehearsed talking points. The lighthearted setup gave viewers a different look at the group beyond their music, capturing spontaneous reactions as they moved through the segment's questions.

The 'This or That' appearance adds to Le Sserafim's recent run on the program, following their earlier live performance of 'SPAGHETTI' on the same show.

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