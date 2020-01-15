LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER Debuts on February 16 on HBO

Presenting a satirical look at the week in news, politics and current events, as well as shining a light on issues big and small as the U.S. heads toward a pivotal 2020 Presidential Election, the Emmy®-winning LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER begins its seventh season SUNDAY, FEB. 16 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT), exclusively on HBO.

The series is also available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners' streaming platforms.

LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER is the only weekly news-oriented comedy series to be presented on Sunday night. Taped in New York a few hours before it debuts on HBO, the show features Oliver's topical commentary.

The series has received a staggering 16 Emmys® since its premiere in 2014. Season six of the series received four Emmys®, including Outstanding Variety Talk Series for the fourth year in a row, as well as Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series, Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming and Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series.

Season 6 credits: LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER is executive produced by John Oliver, Tim Carvell, Liz Stanton, Jon Thoday and James Taylor; director, Paul Pennolino.





