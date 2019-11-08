LAST CHRISTMAS Soundtrack is Out Now

Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment, announces Last Christmas, the soundtrack album, inspired by the music of George Michael and Wham!. The soundtrack features "This Is How (We Want You To Get High)" a brand new George Michael song, classic Wham! songs including "Last Christmas," "Everything She Wants" and George Michael's best loved tracks from his solo years.

Speaking of her meeting with George Michael that led to the making of the film, Emma Thompson said: "The wisdom and emotional scope of George's lyrics have always amazed me. So many feel like they were written for the movie."



"After I met George and experienced his compassion and understanding up close, I realized that in fact the movie was written for those lyrics."



All songs were written, arranged and produced by George Michael, except "This Is How (We Want You To Get High)," which was co-written and co-produced by George Michael and James Jackman, and they will appeal to fans who grew up with his music and introduce a new generation to George Michael's extraordinary musical virtuosity and range.



The making of the film began when the acclaimed British film producer David Livingstone (best known for the BAFTA Award winning feature film, PRIDE and the Renee Zellweger feature, JUDY) spoke of his love of Wham!'s (George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley) iconic hit, "Last Christmas" to the Oscar-winning actor, producer and screenwriter, Emma Thompson.



That conversation sowed the germ of a winning idea: to make a film inspired by "Last Christmas," so in Spring 2013, Emma Thompson visited George Michael at his London home who gave her his blessing.

Highlights include the much-loved hits, "Faith," "Fastlove," "Freedom '90," and "Too Funky" alongside such surprises as "Heal The Pain," "Waiting for that Day" and the MTV UNPLUGGED version of "Praying For Time" (which George himself adored) and the fabulous Older track, "Move On." Then when Emma Thompson heard the new track, "This Is How (We Want You To Get High)," she instantly knew it had to be part of Last Christmas.



The film Last Christmas is out in theatres today and the United Kingdom on November 15th and on assorted dates throughout the rest of the world until December 27th.



Last Christmas

Too Funky

Fantasy

Praying For Time

Faith

Waiting For That Day

Heal The Pain

One More Try

Fastlove Part1

Everything She Wants

Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go

Move On

Freedom! '90

Praying For Time (MTV Unplugged version)

This Is How (We Want You To Get High) - Previously Unreleased

About Last Christmas

Emilia Clarke (HBO's Game of Thrones), Henry Golding (A Simple Favor, Crazy Rich Asians), Michelle Yeoh and Emma Thompson star for director Paul Feig (A Simple Favor, Spy, Bridesmaids) in Last Christmas, a romantic comedy inspired by a George Michael beat, from a screenplay by Academy Award® winner Thompson (Sense and Sensibility, Bridget Jones's Baby) and playwright Bryony Kimmings.

Kate (Emilia Clarke) harumphs around London, a bundle of bad decisions accompanied by the jangle of bells on her shoes, another irritating consequence from her job as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop. Tom (Henry Golding) seems too good to be true when he walks into her life and starts to see through so many of Kate's barriers. As London transforms into the most wonderful time of the year, nothing should work for these two. But sometimes, you gotta let the snow fall where it may, you gotta listen to your heart ... and you gotta have faith.

Last Christmas features the music of George Michael and Wham!, including the bittersweet holiday classic of the film's title. The film will also premiere brand new unreleased material by the legendary Grammy-winning artist, who sold more than 115 million albums and recorded 10 No. 1 singles over the course of his iconic career.

The film is produced by BAFTA winner David Livingstone for Calamity Films, by Emma Thompson, and by Paul Feig and Jessie Henderson for Feigco Entertainment. The film is executive produced by Sarah Bradshaw.





