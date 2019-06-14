L.A.'S FINEST is Renewed for Second Season

Following a break-out premiere season, Spectrum Originals has greenlit a second season for their debut series, "L.A.'s Finest." The announcement was made today by series stars and executive producers Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba at Opening Night of the 59th Monte Carlo Television Festival.

All thirteen episodes of the Sony Pictures Television-produced hit drama will be available to binge free and on-demand, exclusively to Spectrum's subscribers when season one finales Monday, June 17. From the universe of the Jerry Bruckheimer "Bad Boys" franchise, "L.A.'s Finest" stars and is executive produced by Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba.

"We're thrilled 'L.A.'s Finest' has resonated with our subscribers in such a major way. When I first saw the pilot - a show about two strong women learning to trust and support each other and still getting into plenty of trouble - I knew I'd follow them anywhere," said Katherine Pope, head of Spectrum Originals. "Kudos to Gabrielle and Jessica, as stars and executive producers, along with creators Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis and everyone else involved, for helping us launch our first original series and making the decision to greenlight a second season incredibly easy."

"We are overwhelmed by the audience's response to LA's Finest," said SPT President, Jeff Frost. "Gabrielle and Jessica are brilliant together and our incredible showrunners Brandon Sonnier, Brandon Margolis and Pam Veasey did an amazing job of crafting an action-packed and riveting season one. We can't wait to work again with this amazing team of prolific and talented executive producers and dive into the next chapter for Syd and Nancy."

Season One followed Syd Burnett (Union), who was last seen in Miami taking down a drug cartel and left her complicated past to become an LAPD detective. Paired with a new partner, Nancy McKenna (Alba), a working mom with an equally complex history, Syd was forced to confront how her unapologetic lifestyle was masking a greater personal secret. Taking on the most dangerous criminals in Los Angeles while skirting the rules, and speed limits, Syd and Nancy became a force to be reckoned with - on the streets, and in each other's lives.

"L.A.'s Finest" is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television, and 2.0 Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television. Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba executive produce alongside the show's creators Brandon Margolis ("The Blacklist") and Brandon Sonnier ("The Blacklist") as well as Jerry Bruckheimer ("Bad Boys"), Jonathan Littman ("CSI" franchise), KristieAnne Reed ("Lucifer"), Pam Veasey ("CSI:NY"), Doug Belgrad ("Peter Rabbit"), Jeff Gaspin ("To Tell the Truth"), Jeff Morrone ("Atomic Blonde") and Anton Cropper ("Suits"), who also directed the pilot."

For more information, art and season one episodes, visit: https://press.spectrumoriginals.com





Related Articles View More TV Stories