LANTERNS Team Breaks Down Finale's Oath, Manhunter Twists

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LANTERNS co-executive producers Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof and Tom King sat down with hosts Frankey and Coy on Season 2, Episode 11 of DC Studios Showcase: The Official Podcast to break down the season finale of the HBO Max series. The conversation covered the new Green Lantern oath, John Stewart's arc, Hal Jordan's past, and the reveal behind the Manhunters.

Mundy, Lindelof and King discussed how the new Green Lantern oath came together and explained what they described as generational trauma shaping Hal Jordan's character. The trio also went into John Stewart's relationship with the Guardians, his parents and his own identity, alongside a breakdown of the Manhunter reveal involving characters Noah and Zoe.

The episode also touched on Guy Gardner and the Green Lantern legacy, how episodes 3 and 7 changed perceptions of the Lanterns, and the town's past tied to a 2016 reveal and alien paranoia. The hosts and creators further discussed Minkin, Zoe and the Manhunters' hold on the town, along with the series' timelines, Sinestro and the role of fear in the story.

The podcast appearance follows earlier LANTERNS coverage of the finale, where Mundy, Lindelof and King joined stars Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler to unpack Hal Jordan's death and John Stewart's transformation into the Green Lantern mantle. That conversation also detailed the new Green Lantern oath and Sinestro's influence over the season's closing episodes.

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