Aaron Pierre, Kyle Chandler Detail LANTERNS' Alien Planet Ahead Of Finale
The Green Lantern stars break down the episode as the series heads into its final hour.
Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler stepped in front of the camera for a new Inside Episode featurette on HBO Max, offering viewers a closer look at the alien planet setting featured in LANTERNS Episode 7 ahead of the season finale. The two stars walked through the choices behind the extraterrestrial location, giving fans a companion piece to the on-screen story just before the show wraps its first season.
Pierre and Chandler play dueling Green Lanterns John Stewart and Hal Jordan in the DC Studios series, a dynamic that has anchored much of the show's behind-the-scenes coverage throughout the season. Episode 7, titled "The Jordan Boys' Legacy," centered on the evolving bond between the two characters and the fear-driven arcs connecting them, themes that showrunner Chris Mundy and co-creator Tom King previously unpacked on the series' official companion podcast, where they also revealed the alien planet featured in the episode was built practically in the California desert.
The featurette arrives as LANTERNS heads into its season finale, streaming Sunday at 9pm on HBO Max. With the alien planet serving as a key backdrop for the episode's story, Pierre and Chandler's rundown gives audiences added context for how the location factored into the arcs of both Green Lanterns before the season closes out.
The Inside Episode clip continues a pattern of behind-the-scenes content HBO Max has released alongside LANTERNS, following earlier featurettes and podcast breakdowns that explored Hal Jordan's self-written eulogy and John Stewart's return to Rushville in Episode 6.
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