LANTERNS Podcast: Chris Mundy & Tom King Break Down Jordan Boys' Legacy
Jason Ritter also shares memories from the set, including a gesture from Kyle Chandler.
Host Juju Green welcomed showrunner, co-creator, executive producer and writer Chris Mundy and co-creator, executive producer and writer Tom King onto Lanterns: The Official Podcast to break down Episode 7, "The Jordan Boys' Legacy." The conversation centered on the evolving relationship between John Stewart and Hal Jordan, the meaning of legacy, and the fear connecting both characters, along with Hal's complicated relationship with his father and John's confrontation with his own past.
Mundy and King also detailed how the series translates Green Lantern comic lore into a grounded television world, touching on the role of fear, courage and recklessness in shaping Hal's story. The pair discussed how the alien planet featured in the episode was built practically in the California desert, and King spoke about adapting Green Lantern comic continuity, including Sinestro's place in the mythology and how changes from the source material shaped the show.
Later in the episode, Jason Ritter shared his favorite memories from the Lanterns set, including Billy Macon's confrontation with John Stewart and a behind-the-scenes gesture from Kyle Chandler. Green and her guests noted the podcast episode contains spoilers for Episode 7 and is intended to be listened to after watching.
The podcast follows other recent HBO Max companion content for the series, including an earlier episode in which Justin Britt-Gibson, Stephen Williams and composer Stephanie Economou discussed Episode 6's eulogy sequence and the show's score. The next episode of Lanterns: The Official Podcast is set to cover the series finale.
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