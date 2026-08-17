LANTERNS Creators Reveal Why Nebraska Grounds Their Green Lantern Mystery

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The creative team behind LANTERNS sat down with host Juju Green for the debut episode of Lanterns: The Official Podcast, breaking down the choices that shaped the series' pilot. Showrunner and co-creator Chris Mundy, executive producer and co-creator Damon Lindelof, and executive producer and co-creator Tom King discussed how the show found its identity as a character-driven mystery, why Nebraska became the setting, and how they approached decades of Green Lantern comic mythology while keeping the story accessible to newcomers.

Much of the conversation centered on balancing legacy with reinvention. The trio talked through their own first memories of Green Lantern, the reasoning behind grounding the series in real-world drama rather than pure cosmic spectacle, and what they described as the show's buddy-cop foundation. They also addressed the series' approach to canon, including the decision to move away from secret identities, and detailed the process of casting Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre as John Stewart.

The episode also dug into visual storytelling choices unique to the Green Lantern mythology, including how Hal and John's ring constructs differ in style, and included input from James Gunn on the origins of the Lanterns concept. The hosts and guests traded comic inspirations and behind-the-scenes stories throughout the discussion, framing the pilot as the foundation for the larger series now streaming on HBO Max.

The podcast arrives alongside other HBO Max coverage of the series, including the first five minutes of LANTERNS released ahead of its premiere, which framed the show around a murder mystery involving Hal Jordan and John Stewart. New episodes of Lanterns: The Official Podcast are set to release weekly.

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