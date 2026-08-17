Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre Break Down LANTERNS Episode 1 in New Inside Look

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Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre joined the cast of LANTERNS to unpack the show's first episode in a new Inside Episode segment released by HBO Max. The featurette gives Chandler and Pierre room to walk through the setup of the premiere alongside their castmates, offering viewers context on the story now unfolding weekly on the platform.

Chandler stars as Hal Jordan and Pierre plays John Stewart in LANTERNS, according to prior BroadwayWorld coverage of the series, which has framed the show around a murder mystery involving the two characters set against the broader Green Lantern Corps mythology. Pierre has also discussed the role in television appearances, including a sit-down where he talked about the transition from working in London to living in Los Angeles.

HBO Max has built out a substantial promotional push around the series beyond this Inside Episode clip, including a companion podcast, Lanterns: The Official Podcast, hosted by Juju Green, which breaks down episodes and digs into the central murder mystery for both longtime Green Lantern fans and newcomers. The network also released the opening five minutes of the premiere ahead of its debut to build anticipation for the show.

New episodes of LANTERNS stream Sundays at 9pm on HBO Max. For more on the series' setup and its stars, see HBO Max Releases First Five Minutes of LANTERNS Ahead of Series Premiere.

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