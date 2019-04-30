Kumail Nanjiani, Issa Rae Join CLUELESS Live-Read at CLUSTERFEST

Comedy Central, the #1 brand in comedy, Superfly, the founders of Bonnaroo, and Outside Lands co-producer Another Planet Entertainment, today announced the Live Read castings for cult hits Clueless and Romy & Michele's High School Reunion at Clusterfest in San Francisco June 21-23. Wildly popular, the Live Reads are dramatic staged readings of popular movie scripts, and past performances have included Spice World, Planes Trains and Automobiles and Wayne's World. This year they will reach new levels of hilarity with must-see ensemble casts putting their spin on two film favorites. In celebration of its 25th anniversary, Clueless will star Issa Rae (Cher), Amanda Seales (Dionne), Ilana Glazer (Tai), Kumail Nanjiani, star of the upcoming film Stuber (Josh), Chris Redd (Murray) and others. Romy & Michele's High School Reunion will feature drag queens Trixie Mattel (Romy), Katya Zamolodchikova (Michele) and San Francisco legend Peaches Christ (Heather) with supporting roles filled by Matteo Lane, Nicole Byer and more.

Clusterfest continues to be the place for "first and only" fan experiences, including this year's exciting Live Reads, co-curated by SF Sketchfest, where attendees will revisit beloved films that have impacted generations of teens and adults.

To celebrate the upcoming 25th anniversary of Clueless, Clusterfest will bring together five-star comedic talent to remind fans how much they miss, or lived through, the '90s. Whether you're a Baldwin or a Monet, ditch the Loadies on THE QUAD and check out Clusterfest's Live Read of Amy Hecklering's 1995 teen classic. The Clueless experience will come full circle with a guest musical performance from Jill Sobule singing her hit "Supermodel" from the film's soundtrack. Miss this? As if. The cast includes:

Cher/Alicia Silverstone: Issa Rae

Dionne/Stacey Dash: Amanda Seales

Tai/Brittany Murphy: Ilana Glazer

Josh/Paul Rudd: Kumail Nanjiani

Murray/Donald Faison: Chris Redd

Travis/Breckin Meyer: Jaboukie Young-White

Elton/Jeremy Sisto + Ensemble: Langston Kerman

Christian/Justin Walker: Arturo Castro

Mel/Dan Hedaya: Sinbad

Mr. Hall/Wallace Shawn: Jeff Ross

Amber/Summer/Miss Geist + Ensemble: Quinta Brunson

Narrator: Janet Varney

Music: Red Room Orchestra featuring special guest Jill Sobule

Romy & Michele's High School Reunion Live Read

Festival goers will find out who invented Post-its and who is the Mary and who is the Rhoda at the Romy and Michele's High School Reunion Live Read, with music from the soundtrack performed live by San Francisco's Brickhouse. We hope you enjoy the show, and we hope your babies look like monkeys. The cast includes:

Romy White/Mira Sorvino: Trixie Mattel

Michele Weinberge /Lisa Kudrow: Katya Zamolodchikova

Heather Mooney/Janeane Garofalo: Peaches Christ

Sandy Frink/Alan Cumming: Matteo Lane

Christie Masters/Julia Campbell: Catherine Cohen

Cheryl Quick/Ensemble: Robin Tran

Kelly Possenger/Toby Walters/Ensemble: Nicole Byer

Lisa Luder/Ensemble: Rosebud Baker

Narrator: Guy Branum

Music: Brickhouse

In addition to witnessing hilarious takes on these cult films, fans will enjoy performances from a stacked lineup of more than 60 that includes Amy Poehler & Friends, John Mulaney, Patton Oswalt, Issa Rae, My Favorite Murder, The Roots, Ilana Glazer, Courtney Barnett, and many more. Attendees will also have the chance to step inside immersive attractions from some of the most beloved comedy franchises, including FX's Atlanta, Comedy Central's Crank Yankers and DRUNK HISTORY and iconic sitcoms Seinfeld and NBC's The Office.

Single-day and three-day general admission, VIP and Platinum tickets are on-sale now exclusively via www.clusterfest.com. Single-day admission starts at $99, single-day VIP starts at $249.50 (Saturday VIP is sold out!), three-day general admission starts at $239.50, three-day VIP starts at $619.50 and Platinum, which is new for 2019, is $1,250. Platinum tickets come with all the exclusive access that comes with VIP, plus much more, including unlimited french fries - seriously. Ticket prices will increase May 6 at 12 a.m. PT. Clusterfest also offers a layaway payment plan for all ticket types that allows fans the option to purchase tickets now and pay later by splitting the purchase into multiple payments over time.





