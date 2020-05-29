Kinsane Entertainment Acquires Film And Associated Rights To YOUNG CAPTAIN NEMO

Kinsane Entertainment Inc, a global kids and family entertainment company owned by Rainshine Entertainment, announces the acquisition of the book adaptation rights for best-selling author Jason Henderson's YOUNG CAPTAIN NEMO, an Amazon.Com chart-topping middle-grade fiction trilogy. Kinsane will develop the literary franchise as an animated series, as mobile games, consumer products, and more for worldwide release.

Debuting to critical and commercial acclaim in 2019, the NEMO trilogy are publications of Macmillan's Feiwel & Friends imprint. YOUNG CAPTAIN NEMO tracks the tale of 12-year-old submariner wunderkind Gabriel Nemo. Gabriel is a present-day descendant of iconic antihero Captain Nemo (a.k.a. Hindu Prince Dakkar) - helmer of the submersible Nautilus - from French novelist Jules Verne's classics 20,000 LEAGUES UNDER THE SEA and THE MYSTERIOUS ISLAND. Equipped with his wits, his tricked-out Nemotech vessel and paired with his two best mates, Gabriel endeavors to make the ocean a safer place. Besides nature's wrath, Gabriel faces conflict in the form of his ecological extremist older sister. Unlike her, Gabriel aspires to use his legacy for aboveboard causes, as opposed to random vigilante justice.

Kinsane Entertainment, Inc. is an international, digital content corporation focused on 2 to 15-year-olds and families. Its co-founders are Kurt Inderbitzin, Indrani Pillai, and Saahil Bhargava. Creative development on NEMO for multiple platforms will be led by Saahil Bhargava.

Commenting on the development, Kurt Inderbitzin, Co-Founder and CEO, Kinsane Entertainment, Inc. says, "Kinsane's acquisition of NEMO represents our commitment to premium kids' and family-friendly brands. This partnership will enable us to expand our portfolio into different genres, such as steampunk, conservation, and coming-of-age, thereby appealing to new audience segments via unique storytelling. We love books and are honored to bring this evergreen mythology to life."

Representing Macmillan's Feiwel & Friends subsidiary, Senior Editor Holly West says, "I've loved working on the YOUNG CAPTAIN NEMO trilogy with Jason. These books are smart, fun, and full of adventure while also having a solid core of friendship and family."

NEMO wordsmith Jason Henderson typifies the collective enthusiasm and says, "I'm excited, but I'm more than excited, I am so jazzed. YOUNG CAPTAIN NEMO is an ocean escapade at a time when we need to respect our oceans desperately. Ever since I was a kid and read my first young reader's edition of 20,000 LEAGUES UNDER THE SEA, I have been entranced by the vision of Captain Nemo and his family. Through the course of the story, we see naval ships, submarines, shipwrecks, volcanoes on the sea floor, giant sea monsters, people diving and running around in the rain on top of surfaced subs. This stuff makes me feel alive! I'm thrilled to share this vision with Kinsane, who do such amazing things the world over. I can't wait to see what happens next!"

Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You