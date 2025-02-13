Kid Rock Joins REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER February 14 Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.”



This week features a one-on-one interview with Kid Rock, musician and entertainer who will be going on tour in March and will also be joining the “Rock The Country” festival in April. This week’s panel discussion includes Tim Ryan, former Democratic congressman from Ohio and co-chair of Natural Allies For A Clean Energy Future; and Pamela Paul, former opinion columnist at The New York Times and author of “100 Things We’ve Lost to the Internet.”



Maher headlined his first special on HBO in 1989 and has starred in 13 solo specials for the network to date including, “Bill Maher: Be More Cynical” (2000), “I’m Swiss” (2005), “Bill Maher… But I’m Not Wrong” (2010), “Bill Maher: Live from Oklahoma” (2018), and his most recent, “#Adulting” (2022). First on “Politically Incorrect” and for more than twenty years on “Real Time,” Maher’s combination of unflinching honesty and big laughs have garnered him 41 Emmy nominations. Maher’s 13th comedy special for the network “Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?” debuted January 10 on HBO and is available to stream on Max.



The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.

