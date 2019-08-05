Kevin Kline, Daveed Diggs Join Upcoming Comedy THE STARLING

Tony Winners Kevin Kline and Daveed Diggs and actor Timothy Olyphant have joined the cast of the upcoming Ted Melfi film The Starling, according to Deadline.

They join already announced stars Melissa McCarthy and Chris O'Dowd in the comedy, which centers on a couple dealing with the aftermath of a tragedy.

When a large black bird called a starling takes up residence in their garden, the couple's story becomes an allegory for love as an antidote to grief.

The cast also includes Skyler Gisondo, Loretta Devine, Laura Harrie, Rosalind Chao and Kimberly Quinn.

Kline will portray "psychiatrist-turned-vet, who is also described as having baggage from his own life weighing him down and make a large impact on Lily's life."

Kline most recently won a Tony Award for starring in Present Laughter on Broadway. He also co-starred in Disney's live action Beauty and the Beast.

Diggs is best known for his unforgettable performance as Lafayette/Thomas Jeffersonin the smash hit Hamilton for which he won a Tony Award. Other credits include Word Becomes Flesh, In the Red and Brown Water, Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train, The Tempest, Troilus and Cressida, and Mirrors in Every Corner. Diggs will soon star in the TBS series Snowpiercer and as Frederick Douglass in Showtime's limited series drama set in pre-Civil War America, Good Lord Bird.

Read the original article on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories