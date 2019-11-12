Kevin Hart's COLD AS BALLS Returns for 3rd Season, Features Chris Paul, Dennis Rodman, Erin Andrews and More

Laugh Out Loud, the comedy brand and multi-platform entertainment company founded by the world's top comedian Kevin Hart, announces the return of its smash interview series Cold As Balls for a third season, featuring even bigger guests, colder questions, and more hilarious moments from the ice tub. This season, Hart will welcome its deepest and most eclectic lineup to-date, including some of the biggest names from the worlds of basketball, professional wrestling, track and field, esports, and more.

The new season kicks off on Tuesday, November 12 with Oklahoma City Thunder star, Chris Paul, as he reflects on his time in Houston and reveals details behind the infamous "Banana Boat" trip. Additional guests include former NBA champion Dennis Rodman dishing on his wildest dating from his time in the NBA, Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban chronicling his boisterous relationship with Donald Trump as well as appearances from Olympic athlete Lolo Jones, former WWE champions the Bella Twins, Fox Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews, "Fortnite" legend Ninja, and much more. Each will take the plunge with Hart into the ice tub to dish on anything and everything from sports to personal stories.

Cold As Balls has captivated and humored audiences since its premiere in 2018, earning well over 320MM all-time views to date. Season one quickly became one of the most-watched series across the Internet and instant breakout success. Season two kicked off with the two-time NBA Champion Lamar Odom, breaking records with a tell-all episode that started the season on a high note.

"I couldn't be more excited to be back in the tub with what is sure to be our biggest and most ambitious season of Cold As Balls," said Kevin Hart. "The outpouring of support we've received for the first two seasons has been amazing and I can't wait to see how fans react to what we have in store for them next."

"We keep looking for ways to elevate the show season over season, and with Kevin at the helm we've managed to make the series continuously funnier, deeper, and more informative for our increasingly growing audience," added Michael D. Ratner, Founder, President & CEO of OBB Pictures.

Old Spice, the Official Sweat Defense of the NFL, returns as presenting sponsor bringing its irrational commitment to eliminating sweat in all forms - including on Kevin Hart's Cold as Balls set - with new Old Spice Sweat Defense Dry Spray anti-perspirant. Iconic Old Spice Guy Isaiah Mustafa matches wits (and armpits) with Kevin in a locker room meet-up for the ages.

"Old Spice is proud to take another cold plunge as the presenting sponsor of Kevin Hart's Cold as Balls series, now in its third season," said Matt Krehbiel, Old Spice Associate Brand Director at Procter & Gamble. "We're thankful for Kevin's healthy return and the cast of hilariously entertaining personalities set to appear on the show. As the 'Official Sweat Defense of the NFL,' found in all 32 locker rooms, we couldn't overlook the Cold As Balls locker room and called in some backup, our iconic Old Spice Guy Isaiah Mustafa, to help make sure the show is sweat-free."

Featured guests include Chris Paul, Dennis Rodman, Erin Andrews, DeMar DeRozan, Mark Cuban, Ninja, Charles Oakley, Bella Twins, Lolo Jones, and JR Smith.

Laugh Out Loud is a comedy brand and multi-platform entertainment company founded by the world's top comedian Kevin Hart. Through comedy in color, LOL unites a diverse, global audience around an essential connective tissue: LAUGHTER.

From stand-up legends to the next generation of comedic talent, Hart and LOL curate comedy's boldest voices to produce original scripted and unscripted series, stand-up specials, live broadcasts and experiential activations. To Laugh Out Loud, Hart brings the groundbreaking social strategy that earned him 100 million+ followers, sold out 2018's biggest comedy tour in the world, and continues to break box office records.





