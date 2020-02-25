Kevin Hart Joins BROAD CITY Alums' New Comedy

Variety reports that Kevin Hart has joined an upcoming untitled action-comedy at Universal Pictures. The film hails from Lucia Aniello and Paul W. Downs, who previously worked together on "Broad City."

Aniello and Downs executive produce. They also penned the script. Malcolm D. Lee directs.

Hart recently starred in "Jumanji: The Next Level." His Netflix documentary series, "Don't F**K This Up," premiered in December.

Aniello and Downs wrote a pilot for HBO Max that is being prepped for shooting right now. Michael Schur executive produces.

Read the original story on Variety.





