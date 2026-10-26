Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Kelly Ripa's Halloween Vault: Tiger King, Long Island Medium and Bachelor Costumes Revisited
The talk show digs through archival clips, including a surprise face swap moment with Regis Philbin and Ryan Seacrest.
LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK pulled four Halloween segments out of its archive, revisiting costume bits built around reality television staples and a past co-host swap. The first clip returns to the Tiger King era, with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest dressed as characters from the Netflix docuseries, a costume choice the show frames as a callback for viewers who remember the original Big Cat frenzy.
A second clip shows Ripa dressed as Theresa Caputo, the self-described Long Island Medium, for another entry in the Halloween Vault series. The segment is presented without additional context beyond the costume reveal itself, slotting into the show's practice of resurfacing past holiday bits rather than building a new one.
The third piece of footage goes further back, showing Ripa and her former co-host Regis Philbin swapping looks for Halloween, a bit the current show says led to "a few surprises along the way." Years later, Ripa and Seacrest attempted the same look-swap format, giving the segment a then-and-now structure across two eras of the morning show.
The fourth clip turns to The Bachelor franchise, with the Halloween Vault giving the dating shows what the segment describes as its "own Halloween twist," touching on both the original series' central premise and the Bachelor spinoffs that have multiplied the format over the years. As with the other three clips, the segment is framed strictly as an archival look back rather than a new costume reveal for this year.
The four-clip roundup arrives alongside other recent LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK segments built around guest interviews, including Andy Cohen's conversation about his kids' Halloween costume plans during a separate stop on the show.
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