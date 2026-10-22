Jane Leeves Explains Why She Had Two Weddings
The actress described the circumstances that led the couple to marry twice.
Jane Leeves talked about the moment she met her husband and why the couple ended up having two separate wedding ceremonies during a stop on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK. Speaking with hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Leeves walked through how the relationship began and what prompted them to mark the occasion twice.
The conversation centered on Leeves describing an immediate connection when she first met her husband, with the segment focused squarely on that initial encounter and the decisions that followed. Leeves gave the hosts details on how the pair's path to marriage unfolded in a way that led to two weddings rather than one.
The appearance kept its focus on that personal history rather than any current project, giving viewers a look at a lighter, autobiographical moment during the sit-down with Ripa and Consuelos.
The segment stayed on the specifics of the courtship and the dual ceremonies, with Leeves offering the hosts a direct account of why the couple chose to celebrate the marriage more than once.
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