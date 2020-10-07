Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Announce the Winner of 'LIVE's Healthcare Hero $100K Giveaway'

New York nurse JOSE PERPIGNAN, JR. was the winner.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" hosts, KELLY RIPA and RYAN SEACREST, announced today that Bronx, New York nurse JOSE PERPIGNAN, JR., was the winner of "Live's Healthcare Hero $100K Giveaway." "Live with Kelly and Ryan" teamed up with the online digital personal finance company SoFi to award $100,000 to a member of the medical community working tirelessly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, to pay off his or her student loans.

"Live's Healthcare Hero $100K Giveaway" called for viewers to nominate a doctor or nurse who made a major difference during the pandemic, detailing their sacrifices and what they had done to support their local communities. After receiving thousands of entries, hosts Ripa and Seacrest surprised Perpignan on today's show with the announcement that he had been selected for the award.

Perpignan works at the New York-Presbyterian/Columbia ICU. He was nominated for "Live's Healthcare Hero $100K Giveaway" by his friend Erika Hunte. He was selected for his commitment to his community during the COVID-19 crisis, advocating for PPE equipment for healthcare workers, and ensuring the safety of elderly residents in his neighborhood with grocery and medication deliveries. He also traveled to McAllen, Texas, as a supporting travel nurse, and co-founded the Greater New York City Black Nurses Association (GNYCBNA). "Jose never thought twice about putting his health at risk to serve his patients and his community," said Hunte in her nomination letter.

A native of Brooklyn, New York, Perpignan was the first in his family to graduate from college, is also married and a father of two. "This will really put me in a space to focus more on my goals and giving back to the community, which is what I've dreamed of doing for a very long time," said Perpignan on learning that he was the winner of "Live's Healthcare Hero $100K Giveaway."

SoFi helps people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. Our products for borrowing, saving, spending, investing, and protecting give our more than one million members fast access to tools to get their money right. SoFi membership comes with the key essentials for getting ahead, including career advisors and connection to a thriving community of like-minded, ambitious people. SoFi is also the naming rights partner of SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams. For more information, visit SoFi.com .

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Visit "Live" on the web ( KellyandRyan.com ), Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and SnapChat (@LiveKellyRyan).

