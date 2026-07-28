Mark Consuelos and Kevin Jonas Swap DIY Leak-Fixing Stories on LIVE

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. Sign Up





Mark Consuelos and Kevin Jonas found an unlikely bonding point on a recent episode of LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK: fixing leaks around the house. The two swapped stories about handling plumbing problems themselves rather than calling in professional help, turning a mundane household chore into a lighthearted segment of the show.

The conversation leaned into the kind of everyday domestic territory that has become a recurring feature of the LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK format, with Jonas again offering a glimpse into his life outside of music and performing. Consuelos, who co-hosts the program, joined in with his own experiences tackling leaks at home.

The segment stayed focused on the practical side of home maintenance, with both men comparing notes on how they approach fixing leaks on their own rather than turning to outside contractors. It offered viewers a casual, relatable moment built around a common household headache rather than career updates or promotional material.

Jonas has made multiple appearances on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK recently, including one where he revealed his daughter's new pet hamster, continuing a pattern of segments centered on his home and family life rather than his music career.

More on Live with Kelly and Mark Recent Articles Kevin Jonas Reveals His Daughter's New Pet Hamster on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...