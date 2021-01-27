Keke Palmer Will Host FOODTASTIC on Disney Plus

Global superstar Keke Palmer (Disney+'s "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder") has been announced as host (and executive producer) of "Foodtastic," an unscripted build competition series for Disney+ where teams of contestants are challenged to create whimsical, larger-than-life, Disney-inspired works of art made out of all types of food including everything from cheese and butter to fruits and vegetables. NYC's City Cakes founder Chef Benny Rivera and FLOUR SHOP founder Amirah Kassem will serve as judges for "Foodtastic." The 11-episode series started production this week and is slated to premiere on Disney+ later this year.

In each self-contained episode, three teams of food artists transform iconic characters into extravagant masterpieces that tell a story from Disney's legendary IP. These food sculptures will be judged purely on their design, technical skills and narrative, and not by taste. Unused food from each competition will be donated to local food banks.

Keke Palmer is an actress, singer/songwriter and television personality. Most recently, she hosted the 2020 MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS and was nominated for her work as a host on ABC's "GMA3: Strahan, Sarah and Keke." Palmer starred in the feature film "Hustlers," opposite Jennifer Lopez, and recently wrapped production on the upcoming movie "Alice." Currently, she is lending her voice to the new character "Maya" in the upcoming Disney+ revival "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder."

"Foodtastic" is produced by Endemol Shine North America. In addition to Palmer, Josh Silberman, Sarah Happel Jackson and Endemol Shine North America's Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Michael Heyerman are executive producers.

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. As part of Disney's Media and Entertainment Distribution segment, Disney+ is available on most internet-connected devices and offers commercial-free programming with a variety of original feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content. Alongside unprecedented access to Disney's incredible library of film and television entertainment, the service is also the exclusive streaming home for the latest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is available as part of a bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu (ad-supported), and ESPN+. Visit DisneyPlus.com to subscribe and/or learn more about the service.