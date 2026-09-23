Ke Huy Quan Recalls Filming THE GOONIES and Landing EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE Role
The actor also shared a memory of his mom telling him not to swear on set.
Ke Huy Quan sat down for his first appearance on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE to talk about telling his personal story in his new memoir, Never Say Die. The conversation ranged from his childhood days filming The Goonies to the moment he learned he had landed the role that reshaped his career in Everything Everywhere All at Once.
Quan walked through memories of working with Harrison Ford, offering Kimmel's audience a look back at his early years on set as a young actor. He also recalled a lighter piece of family history, describing how his mom encouraged him not to swear while filming, a detail that gave the interview a personal, behind-the-scenes texture beyond the usual career talk.
Much of the appearance centered on how Quan found out he had been cast in Everything Everywhere All at Once, a role that marked a major turning point after his years away from acting. He connected that experience directly to the themes explored in Never Say Die, framing the memoir as an extension of the story he shared on stage.
The visit gave Quan the chance to fold together two distinct chapters of his career, from his early days as a child actor in The Goonies to his more recent resurgence, while promoting the new book to Kimmel's audience.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...