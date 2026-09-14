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Ke Huy Quan Details Refugee Roots And Hollywood Comeback In New Memoir NEVER SAY DIE

The Oscar winner traces a path from refugee camp to child stardom and back to the screen.

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Ke Huy Quan sat down with GOOD MORNING AMERICA to discuss his new memoir, NEVER SAY DIE, which chronicles his journey from Vietnamese refugee to 1980s child star and, decades later, to a celebrated Hollywood comeback.

The book traces Quan's early life fleeing Vietnam as a refugee before he found fame as a young actor in the 1980s. That early career gave way to a long stretch away from acting, a gap the memoir addresses directly, before Quan returned to the screen and went on to win an Oscar, a resurgence that has become a defining chapter of his story.

During the GOOD MORNING AMERICA conversation, Quan spoke about revisiting that arc in his own words, framing the memoir as an account of both the highs of early stardom and the uncertainty of the years that followed before his return to acting.

The appearance centered on Quan reflecting on how he chose to tell his own story in NEVER SAY DIE, giving readers his perspective on a career path that took him from child performer to refugee to Academy Award winner.

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