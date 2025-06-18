Kathryn Bigelow’s A HOUSE OF DYNAMITE Sets Netflix Release Date

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kathryn Bigelow's latest film has a title and a date. A House of Dynamite, Bigelow's follow-up to 2017's Detroit, will debut in select theaters in October, before hitting Netflix on October 24.

The logline states: "When a single, unattributed missile is launched at the United States, a race begins to determine who is responsible and how to respond." Several Broadway alums are set to appear in the film, including Hamilton stars Anthony Ramos and Tony Award-winner Renée Elise Goldsberry, in addition to Greta Lee and Tony Award-winning actor and playwright Tracy Letts.

The cast also features Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, Gabriel Basso, Jared Harris, Moses Ingram, Jonah Hauer-King, Jason Clarke, Malachi Beasley, Brian Tee, Brittany O'Grady, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Willa Fitzgerald, Kyle Allen, and Kaitlyn Dever.

A House of Dynamite is written by Noah Oppenheim, whose writing credits include The Maze Runner, Jackie, and the recent miniseries Zero Day. Bigelow's previous films include Zero Dark Thirty and The Hurt Locker, for which she took home an Academy Award for Best Director along with Best Picture. This will be her first film with Netflix.

