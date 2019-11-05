Kate McKinnon Joins JOE EXOTIC Series Adaptation

Variety reports that SNL icon Kate McKinnon has joined an upcoming series adaptation of podcast "Joe Exotic."

McKinnon will also star as Elizabeth Holmes in an adaptation of "The Dropout," another podcast.

In the series, big cat enthusiast Carole Baskin learns that fellow exotic animal lover, Joe "Exotic" Schreibvogel is breeding and using his big cats for profit. She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own, and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose her hypocrisy. The results prove deadly.

In addition to starring on "Saturday Night Live," McKinnon has had roles in "Ghostbusters," "Masterminds," "The Spy Who Dumped Me," "Yesterday," and more.

Read the original story on Variety.





