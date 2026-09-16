Kate Berlant Stars in New Absurdist Comedy PARMESAN, Trailer Debuts on HBO Max

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HBO Max shared the official trailer for PARMESAN, a new comedy series starring Kate Berlant. The trailer gives audiences a first look at the tone and premise of the series, positioning Berlant at the center of the project as it heads toward its streaming debut.

The footage centers entirely on Berlant, whose comedic sensibility drives the trailer's preview of the series. No further casting or creative details were included in the material released alongside the clip.

PARMESAN is set to premiere October 16 on HBO Max, giving viewers a specific date to catch the full series once it becomes available on the platform.

The trailer offers only a brief glimpse of what the series has in store, leaving the full scope of the story and its comedic approach for audiences to discover when PARMESAN debuts next month.

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