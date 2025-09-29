KPOP DEMON HUNTERS Singers to Perform on THE TONIGHT SHOW Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The singing voices of “KPop Demon Hunters” will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday, Oct. 7 at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and streaming the next day on Peacock. This marks the first televised appearance for EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, & REI AMI – the singing voices of HUNTR/X – as well as their first-ever live performance together.

They will perform their smash hit song, “Golden,” from the record-breaking Netflix animated film “KPop Demon Hunters. In addition to their performance, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, & REI AMI will join Fallon on the couch for an interview segment. The episode will also feature Grammy Award-winning superstar Jennifer Lopez as a guest.

“KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack is the biggest-selling soundtrack of the year, having debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 Soundtrack chart. The breakout single, “Golden,” made history as the first female K-pop single to reach #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it stayed for six weeks. It also topped the Billboard Global 200 for 10 weeks. Listen to the soundtrack below.

“KPop Demon Hunters” has skyrocketed to become the most popular Netflix film of all time with more than 325 million global views. The movie continues to be a mainstay on the streamer’s weekly Top 10 list since its launch 14 weeks ago.

From Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Broadway Video, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Chris Miller and Gerard Bradford. Miller is the showrunner. “The Tonight Show” tapes before a live studio audience from Studio 6B in 30 Rockefeller Center.