HBO Max Trailer Revisits Dennis Miller's Wild MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL Booth Run

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HBO Max shared the official trailer for MILLER NIGHT FOOTBALL, a documentary that revisits the unusual chapter in sports broadcasting when comedian Dennis Miller was placed in the Monday Night Football booth. The trailer frames the premise plainly: one comedian, one broadcast booth, one wild idea, setting up a look back at how that pairing came together and played out on air.

The footage centers on Miller's stint as a commentator, a role that put a stand-up comedian known for sharp, referential humor into the middle of live NFL broadcasts alongside the sport's usual analysts. The trailer leans into the strangeness of that setup as the hook for the documentary, positioning Miller's presence in the booth as the central curiosity the film sets out to explore.

MILLER NIGHT FOOTBALL is set to premiere September 29 on HBO Max, giving viewers a specific date to see the full documentary once it becomes available on the platform. The project joins a run of recent HBO Max documentary releases examining specific, often overlooked moments in entertainment and media history.

The trailer does not dwell on lengthy retrospection, instead moving quickly between clips that suggest the documentary will unpack both the reaction to Miller's hiring and the broader question of why the experiment happened in the first place.

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