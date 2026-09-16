Miller Night Football to Debut on HBO; Documentary Examines Dennis Miller's MNF Role
Jeff Cameron directs the NFL Films production featuring interviews with Dennis Miller, Al Michaels, Dan Fouts, and Dana Carvey.
The HBO Original documentary short MILLER NIGHT FOOTBALL, directed by Jeff Cameron (HBO's 'The Shuffle,' 'Hard Knocks'), debuts Tuesday, September 29 (9:00-9:40 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. The film is the first in a series of 2026 'NFL Shorts' – a collection of documentaries exploring stories connected to the game of football. Made in partnership with NFL Films, the series launched in November 2025 with the Sports Emmy Award-nominated documentary short 'The Shuffle.'
MILLER NIGHT FOOTBALL chronicles comedian Dennis Miller's unlikely arrival in the 'Monday Night Football' (MNF) broadcast booth in 2000, alongside veteran sportscaster Al Michaels and former NFL quarterback Dan Fouts. Intended to reinvigorate the iconic television franchise and attract a broader audience, Miller's addition, and his distinctly cerebral brand of humor, was met with both intrigue and skepticism across sports and television.
Through candid new interviews with Miller, his colleagues at ABC Sports, and vintage MNF footage, the film examines one of the most ambitious experiments in sports broadcasting history.
Featured Participants
Dennis Miller; former MNF broadcasters Al Michaels, Dan Fouts, and Melissa Stark; former MNF producers David Israel and Fred Gaudelli; former ABC Sports President Howard Katz; and comedian Dana Carvey.
Credits
An NFL Films production; directed and edited by Jeff Cameron; executive produced by Ross Ketover, Keith Cossrow, Ken Rodgers, and Jessica Boddy. For HBO: executive producers, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, and Bentley Weiner; supervising producer, Abtin Motia.
Photo Credit: HBO Max
Photo Credit: HBO Max
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