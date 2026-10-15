KILL/SAVE Cyberpunk Thriller Starring Brian Austin Green and Matt Testro

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Filmed across the stark landscapes and historic castles of Catalonia by fine artist Den Kryuchkov, sci-fi action feature KILL/SAVE upends decades of dystopian cinema tropes. Produced independently by Radragon Film and starring Matt Testro, Stephanie Gil, Brian Austin Green, and Duane Henry, the film bridges grounded martial arts and bespoke CGI executed without a single frame of generative AI.

The Plot

In a quarantined megacity where physical reality has become unbearable, Martin, an isolated programmer, rejects the metaverse until an AI prompts an unexpected romance with vibrant VR streamer Teresa. When Teresa vanishes inside an advanced immersion pod, Martin plunges into the darknet to extract her from a lethal survival game. Once inside, the hero archetype shatters: Teresa willingly abandoned the tangible world, turning his rescue into an unwanted intrusion.

Key Trade & Creative Angles

Subverting the simulation myth: Co-written by Den Kryuchkov and producer Olga Loyanich, the narrative dismantles the classic Karpman Drama Triangle ('Rescuer / Persecutor / Victim'), exploring why the artificial world can prove emotionally superior to reality.

Strict anti-generative-AI stance: In sharp contrast to current industry automated pipelines, the film's cyber-arenas were built from scratch in custom CGI by VFX supervisor Joel Codina (The Mandalorian, The Boys, Star Trek).

Tactile, physical action: Anchored in real choreography driven by Kryuchkov's 20-year background in traditional Chinese martial arts (Liang Baguazhang).

International packaging: Matt Testro (War Machine, Greyhound 2) and Stephanie Gil (Terminator: Dark Fate) lead the emotional core, while Brian Austin Green (Beverly Hills, 90210, Desperate Housewives) and Duane Henry (NCIS, Captain Marvel) embody corporate authority and surveillance in the tangible world.

Audience Reception & Pre-Release Numbers

The film has also seen viral pickup on Reddit, with 30K views and 440+ upvotes in under 24 hours on r/Cyberpunk, alongside engaged discussions on r/trailers, r/Isekai, and r/MoviePosterPorn.

The film will be available on streaming platforms starting November 17, 2026. Two trailers are already available on YouTube.

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