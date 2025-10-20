KENNEDY Family Series in the Works at Netflix with Michael Fassbender

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Netflix and Chernin Entertainment have announced a new drama series based on Fredrik Logevall’s book, JFK: Coming of Age in the American Century, 1917-1956, which will explore the triumphs and tragedies of the Kennedy family. Michael Fassbender has been cast as Joe Kennedy, Sr., the patriarch of the family. The show follows Netflix's other successful historical dramas, which include such titles as The Crown and The Empress.

Across eight episodes, KENNEDY will "reveal the intimate lives, loves, rivalries and tragedies that shaped the most iconic dynasty in modern history, and helped create the world we live in today. Beginning in the 1930s, the first season charts the ascent of Joe and Rose Kennedy and their nine children, including rebellious second son Jack, who struggles to escape the shadow of his golden boy older brother," the logline states.

Sam Shaw (Manhattan, Castle Rock, Masters of Sex) serves as showrunner and exectuive producer. “The story of the Kennedys is the closest we have to American mythology — somewhere between Shakespeare and The Bold and the Beautiful, he said to Tudum.com. "But Fredrik Logevall’s stunning, nuanced biography pulls a veil on the human strivings and burdens behind the myth, revealing as much about our present moment, how we got here and where we’re going, as about the Kennedys themselves. I'm thrilled to be able to explore this saga of a family and a world in transition with Eric Roth, Thomas Vinterberg and our incredible band of artists and partners, at a moment when our past feels urgently present.”

Thomas Vinterberg (Festen, The Hunt, Another Round) is set as the director. Executive Producers also include Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and Kaitlin Dahill for Chernin Entertainment, Eric Roth, Fredrik Logevall, Lila Byock, Anya Epstein, Dustin Thomason, Thomas Vinterberg, and Anna O’Malley.



