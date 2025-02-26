Justin Fleming's Play BURNT PIANO to Be Adapted for Film with Geoffrey Rush

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Burnt Piano, the play by Australian playwright Justin Fleming, will be adapted for the screen in a new feature film. According to Variety, Tony-winner Geoffrey Rush, Isabelle Huppert, Abbie Cornish, and Ray Winstone are set to star, along with newcomer Tarquin Cameron. Fred Schepisi is set to direct from Fleming's own adaptation.

The film is set to follow a bookstore owner, played by Cornish, who is obsessed with playwright Samuel Beckett (Rush). Despite the disapproval of her writer father (Winstone), she attempts to travel to Paris to find Beckett with her family and ask him some of life's biggest questions. Cameron plays her son, with Huppert as Beckett's wife.

The stage play originally premiered in Australia, eventually winning the New York New Dramatists’ Award in 2000 before opening in New York City in March 2001. Fleming's other plays include Hammer, The Cobra, Harold In Italy, and more.

Rush made his Broadway debut in 2009's Exit the King, for which he won the Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Play. In 2010, he starred in the Australian tour of The Drowsy Chaperone and in 2011, starred in The Diary of a Madman at BAM, for which he was nominated for a Drama Desk Award.



Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

