Julia Stiles and Sean Patrick Thomas Are Open to Reprising Their Roles in SAVE THE LAST DANCE Sequel

Julia Stiles has revealed that she is open to the idea of doing a sequel to Save the Last Dance, NME reports.

The original film was released in 2001, and a sequel was released in 2006, with a different cast. The 2006 film didn't garner the same acclaim as the original.

Now, Stiles has spoken to E! News about potentially being interested in reprising her role for a new film.

"It would be so special. I would be a lot less nervous," she said. "I'm envisioning, like, me doing the Debbie Allen character in Fame, where now she's a dance teacher and she's smacking her cane against the ballet bar. And then, I don't know."

Sean Patrick Thomas, who also starred in the film, is open to the idea as well, although he isn't quite sure how it would play out.

"I can never think of something that sounds plausible. Unless, they ended up getting married somehow. But that seems too easy," he said. "So it's tough for me to kind of wrap my brain around how that would come to pass. But, you know, if somebody had a good idea, I'd definitely take a look."

He also said that he would love to work with Stiles again, as "grown-ups."

Save the Last Dance is a 2001 American teen dance film produced by MTV Productions, directed by Thomas Carter and released by Paramount Pictures on January 12, 2001. The film stars Julia Stiles and Sean Patrick Thomas as a teenage interracial couple in Chicago who work together to help the character played by Stiles, train for a dance audition. A direct-to-video sequel, Save the Last Dance 2, was released in 2006.