Judd Apatow Discusses Mushroom Trip With Wife Leslie Mann
The filmmaker also addressed leaving Jimmy Kimmel's photo out of his book.
Judd Apatow discussed experimenting with mushrooms alongside his wife, actress Leslie Mann, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The conversation also turned to two new Netflix documentaries Apatow has made, one centered on comedian Norm Macdonald and another on comedian Maria Bamford.
Apatow told Jimmy Kimmel about the mushroom experience with Mann, offering details of what happened when the couple tried it together. He also brought up an unrelated detail from his own book, telling Kimmel he had neglected to include a picture of the host in it, and said he wanted to prove to Kimmel that he is a good hang.
Much of the appearance centered on Apatow's documentary work, with the filmmaker discussing Norm: The Tale of Norm Macdonald and Paralyzed By Hope: The Maria Bamford Story, both made for Netflix. He gave Kimmel's audience insight into the two films, which focus on the lives and careers of the two comedians.
The appearance moved between Apatow's personal anecdotes about the mushroom trip and his professional updates on the documentaries, rounding out a conversation that covered both his home life and his current projects.
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