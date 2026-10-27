Jordan Klepper Hits GOP Campaign Trail in New Special Red Flags

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Jordan Klepper traveled the MAGA campaign trail for a new special titled "Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse: Red Flags," examining how Republicans are navigating what the show describes as an unpopularity crisis heading into the 2026 midterms. The special, which aired on The Daily Show, finds Klepper reporting from the ground as gas prices rise and the war in Iran continues.

The special centers on what The Daily Show describes as the GOP's fraying coalition, with Klepper investigating whether messaging built around anti-communist hysteria, debates over God's pronouns, and Islamophobia can keep Republican voters aligned ahead of the midterm elections. The format follows Klepper's recurring approach of fielding questions and reactions directly from rally attendees and campaign events.

The special places its focus squarely on the political climate shaping the midterm cycle, using Klepper's on-the-ground interviews to probe how Republican candidates and voters are responding to economic pressure and foreign policy concerns. Gas prices and the ongoing war in Iran are cited as key pressures testing the party's messaging as the 2026 campaign intensifies.

Klepper's segment continues his pattern of embedding with political crowds to gather unfiltered reactions, with "Red Flags" built around his observations from the campaign trail rather than studio-based commentary.

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