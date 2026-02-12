Jonathan Haidt & More Join REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER February 13 Lineup

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER will continue FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 13 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Allowing Maher to offer his perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.”

This week features a one-on-one interview with Jonathan Haidt, social psychologist and professor at NYU Stern School of Business and co-author of “The Amazing Generation: Your Guide to Fun and Freedom in a Screen-Filled World.”

This week’s panel discussion includes Stephanie Ruhle, host of MS NOW’s “The 11th Hour” and co-host of the YouTube series “It’s Happening with Velshi & Ruhle”; and retired Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, author, former United States National Security Advisor, and a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University.

Maher headlined his first special on HBO in 1989 and has starred in 13 solo specials for the network to date including, “Bill Maher: Be More Cynical” (2000), “I’m Swiss” (2005), “Bill Maher… But I’m Not Wrong” (2010), “Bill Maher: Live from Oklahoma” (2018), and “#Adulting” (2022).

Between “Politically Incorrect” and “Real Time,” Maher has garnered 41 Emmy nominations. Maher’s 13th comedy special for the network “Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?” debuted January 10, 2025 on HBO and is available to stream on HBO Max.

The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.

Photo Credit: HBO