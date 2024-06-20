Jon Stewart to Host Live Shows on Closing Nights of RNC and DNC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On the heels of The Daily Show’s runaway success, Jon Stewart will host LIVE shows following the closing night of the Republican & Democratic National Conventions. Stewart will host on Thursday, July 18th from Milwaukee and Thursday August 22nd from Chicago with the News Team sharing hosting duties throughout both Conventions as part of the show’s legacy on-the-ground election coverage, Indecision 2024.

Comedy Central’s EMMY® Award-winning franchise will broadcast from the Marcus Performing Arts Center in Milwaukee, WI throughout the RNC and the Athenaeum Center for Thought & Culture in Chicago, IL during the DNC. The Daily Show’s all-star News Team includes Ronny Chieng, Jordan Klepper, Michael Kosta, and Desi Lydic, alongside Dulcé Sloan and Lewis Black with new additions Troy Iwata, Josh Johnson, and Grace Kuhlenschmidt.

Tickets can be requested for free for the RNC here and the DNC here. Guests and additional information will be announced at a later date.

The award-winning late-night staple will continue to expand and build on its legacy of election coverage, visiting key battleground states and both conventions, bringing different perspectives and deep-diving on a wide range of issues. The Daily Show will have a full week of shows from the RNC in Milwaukee (July 15-18) and another full week of shows from the DNC in Chicago (August 19-22). The Daily Show airs weeknights at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central and is available the following morning on Paramount+ and CC VOD.

For over two decades, The Daily Show has been at the forefront of special election coverage across every presidential and midterm election cycle, including originating a full week of shows from the RNC and DNC and battleground states including Georgia, Florida, Ohio, Illinois, and from Washington D.C. In addition, the acclaimed late-night franchise has consistently developed field pieces that take deep dives on major issues in the race; candidate profiles and biofilms; and has welcomed leaders from both parties to interact with their highly engaged audience. Notable presidential candidates and influential political figures who have joined the show include Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Gretchen Witmer, John McCain, Nikki Haley, Rand Paul, John Kasich, Chris Christie, Tim Scott, Larry Hogan and Lindsey Graham among others.

The Emmy® and Peabody® Award-winning franchise engages its expansive linear and social platforms to unpack urgent issues in a compelling way, helping audiences make sense of the world around them. The show has an audience of over 47M across social media accounts.

Jen Flanz is Showrunner, Writer and Executive Producer of The Daily Show. Jon Stewart and James “Baby Doll” Dixon serve as Executive Producers. Ramin Hedayati and Justin Melkmann serve as Co-Executive Producers, and Zhubin Parang is Co-Executive Producer and Writer. Ian Berger, Max Browning, Pam DePace, David Kibuuka, David Paul Meyer, and Elise Terrell are Supervising Producers; and Jocelyn Conn, Jeff Gussow, Brittany Radocha, Daniel Radosh, Shawna Shepherd and Beth Shorr are Producers. Dan Amira is Head Writer and Supervising Producer, with Lauren Sarver Means and Daniel Radosh as Senior Writers. The series is directed by David Paul Meyer. Sushil Dayal is Executive in Charge of Production for The Daily Show, and Ari Pearce and Matthew Parillo serve as Executives in Charge of Production for Comedy Central.

Comments