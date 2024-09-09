John Woo Working on 'Half-Musical' Film with Sparks Brothers

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Director John Woo is going in a different direction for his next film project. Best known for his high-octane action movies, Woo told Empire that his "next project is actually a half-musical."

“I’m going to be working with the Sparks Brothers, who wrote the script and songs," Woo said. "We are just starting work on some changes to the script.” Though the specifics haven't been confirmed, the film may be the "musical epic" title X Crucior that was announced back in 2022 by Focus Features. “It will be my first movie where I don’t need to hire a stuntman," the director added.

The Sparks Brothers- composed of Ron and Russell Mael- are the duo responsible for writing the music for Annette, the movie musical starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard. Recognized across the globe, their career spans 25 distinctive albums. They were also the subject of a 2021 documentary.

Read more at Empire.

Some of John Woo's noteworthy films include The Killer, Face/Off, and Mission: Impossible 2. A remake of his original 1989 film The Killer was recently released on Peacock. At one point, Woo was attached to direct a film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera starring John Travolta.

Photo Credit: Munachi Osegbu

