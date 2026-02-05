John Mellencamp & More Join REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER February 6 Lineup

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER will return FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 6 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.”

This week features a one-on-one interview with Rock & Roll Hall of Fame singer and songwriter John Mellencamp, whose 19-date tour “Dancing Words – The Greatest Hits” begins this summer. This week’s panel discussion includes Chris Christie, former Republican governor of New Jersey and ABC News contributor; and Chrystia Freeland, former Canadian deputy prime minister and finance minister, and current economic advisor to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Maher headlined his first special on HBO in 1989 and has starred in 13 solo specials for the network to date including, “Bill Maher: Be More Cynical” (2000), “I’m Swiss” (2005), “Bill Maher… But I’m Not Wrong” (2010), “Bill Maher: Live from Oklahoma” (2018), and “#Adulting” (2022). First on “Politically Incorrect” and for more than 20 years on “Real Time,” Maher’s combination of unflinching honesty and big laughs have garnered him 41 Emmy® nominations. Maher’s 13th comedy special for the network “Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?” debuted January 10, 2025 on HBO and is available to stream on HBO Max.

The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.