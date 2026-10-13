John Legend Reveals Pharrell Produced His New Album

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John Legend told host Jennifer Hudson on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW that Pharrell Williams produced his new album, and that the sessions took place at Pharrell's recording studio inside Louis Vuitton. The detail came up as Legend discussed the making of the project during his sit-down on the talk show.

Legend's appearance follows a prior visit to the program, where he fielded a round of rapid-fire questions from Hudson in a segment that stretched beyond the usual quick-hit format to let him give fuller, more candid answers.

On this appearance, Legend focused on the specifics of where and with whom the new album came together, pointing to Pharrell's role as producer and the unusual setting of the recording studio housed at Louis Vuitton.

The conversation stayed centered on those details about the album's creation rather than branching into other topics, giving Hudson's audience a direct account of the collaboration from Legend himself. John Legend previously answered rapid-fire questions on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 18 Days 08 Hrs 37 Min 13 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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