John Legend Reveals Pharrell Produced His New Album
The singer gave host Jennifer Hudson details about where the project came together.
John Legend told host Jennifer Hudson on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW that Pharrell Williams produced his new album, and that the sessions took place at Pharrell's recording studio inside Louis Vuitton. The detail came up as Legend discussed the making of the project during his sit-down on the talk show.
Legend's appearance follows a prior visit to the program, where he fielded a round of rapid-fire questions from Hudson in a segment that stretched beyond the usual quick-hit format to let him give fuller, more candid answers.
On this appearance, Legend focused on the specifics of where and with whom the new album came together, pointing to Pharrell's role as producer and the unusual setting of the recording studio housed at Louis Vuitton.
The conversation stayed centered on those details about the album's creation rather than branching into other topics, giving Hudson's audience a direct account of the collaboration from Legend himself. John Legend previously answered rapid-fire questions on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW.
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