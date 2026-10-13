The Story Behind How John Legend Got His Name
The talk show segment traced the naming story back to the start of his career.
A segment on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW took up a recurring question about John Legend: how he came to be known by that name rather than his birth name. Host Jennifer Hudson used the sit-down to walk through the story behind the stage name, giving the studio audience a direct account of its origin.
The conversation centered specifically on the naming story itself, with the segment built around uncovering the details of how the moniker came about. Hudson framed the discussion as a chance to clear up what audiences may or may not have known about the name's background.
The segment kept its focus tightly on that single topic rather than branching into other areas of Legend's career, letting the exchange with Hudson play out as a straightforward recounting of the naming story from start to finish.
The appearance stayed centered on that one piece of personal history, giving viewers of THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW a clear look at a detail from Legend's background as told directly to Hudson.
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