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John Legend, Tori Kelly & Tasha Cobbs Battle It Out In A Riff-Off With Jennifer Hudson

The daytime host turned her studio into a stage for an unscripted vocal showdown among the three singers.

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John Legend, Tori Kelly and Tasha Cobbs took on a riff-off challenge with host Jennifer Hudson during a recent segment on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW. The bit put the vocalists in direct competition, trading impromptu riffs and runs in front of the studio audience rather than sitting down for a standard interview.

The format gave each singer a chance to show off vocal range and quick musical instincts on the spot, with Hudson herself joining in as both host and competitor. Pitting Legend, Kelly and Cobbs against one another turned the segment into a showcase of technique as much as entertainment, letting the studio audience hear the performers push each other in real time.

Segments built around musical challenges like this have become part of how Hudson uses her platform to spotlight guests' abilities outside of a typical promotional conversation, leaning on spontaneous performance rather than rehearsed talking points.

The riff-off unfolded within Hudson's daytime format, where musical guests are frequently drawn into interactive segments alongside the host, giving the show a recurring blend of conversation and live vocal performance.

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