 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

John Legend Answers Rapid-Fire Questions on JHUD SHOW

The singer opened up with unscripted answers during a quickfire studio segment.

By:



John Legend sat down with host Jennifer Hudson on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW for a round of rapid-fire questions, though the segment stretched beyond the usual quick-hit format to let him give fuller, more candid answers. The format pushed Legend to respond on the spot to a series of questions from Hudson, with the singer opting for direct and personal responses rather than brief one-liners.

The segment centered entirely on the question-and-answer exchange between Legend and Hudson, giving the singer room to speak openly in response to each prompt as it came. Rather than sticking to short, rehearsed answers typical of a rapid-fire format, Legend used the moment to expand on his responses, giving Hudson's studio audience a more detailed look at his answers than the format might typically allow.

The conversation stayed focused on the back-and-forth itself, with Hudson guiding Legend through the list of questions and Legend responding candidly to each. The exchange gave the audience a direct, unfiltered look at Legend's answers as the two moved through the segment together.

Recent Articles
The Story Behind How John Legend Got His Name
The Story Behind How John Legend Got His Name
10/13/2026
John Legend, Tori Kelly & Tasha Cobbs Battle It Out In A Riff-Off With Jennifer Hudson
John Legend, Tori Kelly & Tasha Cobbs Battle It Out In A Riff-Off With Jennifer Hudson
8/12/2026
John Legend to Guest on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
John Legend to Guest on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
10/13/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $80
Hot Show
Tickets From $67
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
More Hot Shows Discounts