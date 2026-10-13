John Legend Answers Rapid-Fire Questions on JHUD SHOW

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John Legend sat down with host Jennifer Hudson on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW for a round of rapid-fire questions, though the segment stretched beyond the usual quick-hit format to let him give fuller, more candid answers. The format pushed Legend to respond on the spot to a series of questions from Hudson, with the singer opting for direct and personal responses rather than brief one-liners.

The segment centered entirely on the question-and-answer exchange between Legend and Hudson, giving the singer room to speak openly in response to each prompt as it came. Rather than sticking to short, rehearsed answers typical of a rapid-fire format, Legend used the moment to expand on his responses, giving Hudson's studio audience a more detailed look at his answers than the format might typically allow.

The conversation stayed focused on the back-and-forth itself, with Hudson guiding Legend through the list of questions and Legend responding candidly to each. The exchange gave the audience a direct, unfiltered look at Legend's answers as the two moved through the segment together.

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