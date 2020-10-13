John Legend Joins the 2020 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS

The two-time BBMA winner will give a special performance of “Never Break,” from his latest album, Bigger Love.

dick clark productions and NBC today announced EGOT-winning, multiplatinum singer-songwriter John Legend is joining the slate of dynamic performers at the "2020 Billboard Music Awards" (BBMAs). The two-time BBMA winner will give a special performance of "Never Break," from his latest album, Bigger Love. Three-time BBMA host Kelly Clarkson will open the show with an unforgettable, can't-miss performance of Whitney Houston's "Higher Love," joined by two-time BBMA nominees Pentatonix and queen of percussion Sheila E. The "2020 Billboard Music Awards" (BBMAs), will broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.



As previously announced, the "2020 Billboard Music Awards" will feature spectacular performances from Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, Brandy feat. Ty Dolla $ign, BTS, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Doja Cat, En Vogue, Khalid, Swae Lee, Demi Lovato, Sia, Post Malone and SAINt JHN. Garth Brooks will receive the elite ICON Award, joining only eight other artists who have received the honor, and take the stage for a highly anticipated performance. Rapper and social activist, Killer Mike, member of hip-hop duo Run the Jewels, will be the recipient of the inaugural Billboard Change Maker Award.



Fan-voted categories this year include Billboard Chart Achievement Award, Top Social Artist and Top Collaboration. Voting is currently open on TikTok.



"Billboard Music Awards" nominees and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including MRC Data/Nielsen Music. The awards are based on the chart period of March 23, 2019 through March 14, 2020. Since 1940, the Billboard charts have been the go-to guide for ranking the popularity of artists, songs and albums, and are the ultimate measure of success in music.



The "2020 Billboard Music Awards" are sponsored by TikTok and Xfinity. The "2020 Billboard Music Awards" is produced by dick clark productions. Amy Thurlow, Mark Bracco, Barry Adelman, Linda Gierahn, Kelly Clarkson and Robert Deaton are executive producers.



For the latest news on the Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) visit billboardmusicawards.com and www.billboard.com/bbma. For exclusive content and more, be sure to follow the BBMAs on social media (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube) and join the conversation by using the official hashtag for the show, #BBMAs.

