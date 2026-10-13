John Legend to Guest on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

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John Legend joins 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' on Tuesday, October 13, sharing his love of the Spirit Tunnel, details of their surprise performance with Stevie Wonder at the opening of the Obama Presidential Center, and the story behind how he became 'John Legend.' Plus, he opens up about his role portraying the legendary Harry Belafonte.

John discusses his new album, 'Muse,' teaming up with Pharrell Williams in Paris, and recording at Louis Vuitton headquarters while working around his day job! He also shares how he celebrated his 13th wedding anniversary with Chrissy Teigen and what life is like raising their four beautiful children.

Finally, Jennifer puts John to the test in a hilarious round of Rapid-Fire Questions, revealing who's more romantic, his favorite reality show, his first celebrity crush, and more!

'The Jennifer Hudson Show' airs on weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.



Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.

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