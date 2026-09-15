Joel McHale Says ANIMAL CONTROL's Animals Get Treated Better Than the Humans

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Joel McHale had a simple observation about working alongside animal co-stars: they get better treatment than the human cast. The actor made the comment during a stop on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK, where he discussed life on the set of his show ANIMAL CONTROL.

McHale used much of the appearance to describe the day-to-day reality of filming alongside animals, painting a picture of a set where the four-legged performers are prioritized. He also brought up a more personal detail from the production, revealing that his son has made cameo appearances on the show alongside him.

The conversation stayed centered on those two threads, with McHale offering hosts a behind-the-scenes look at how animal performers are handled on a working set and what it has been like having a family member briefly join him in front of the camera.

McHale kept the discussion light throughout, framing the disparity between animal and human treatment on set as one of the more amusing quirks of making ANIMAL CONTROL, while giving viewers a glimpse of the show's production dynamic.

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