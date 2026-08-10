NFL HOMETOWN EATS Trailer Released Ahead of Roku Channel Debut

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The Roku Channel has released the official trailer and first-look images for NFL HOMETOWN EATS, a three-episode series featuring and executive produced by Eva Longoria. The show pairs a celebrity superfan with an NFL player in each episode to sample restaurants near the player's home stadium, with the series set to begin streaming on The Roku Channel.

NFL HOMETOWN EATS is set to stream on The Roku Channel on August 24, 2026.

NFL Hometown Eats combines football, food, and fandom in one delicious package. Each episode, a celebrity superfan teams up with an NFL player to explore the best restaurants around their home stadium. From Eva Longoria and DeMarcus Ware tackling larger-than-life Texas eats, to Joel McHale and Devon Witherspoon conquering the Seattle Dog, to Davante Adams and Rebel Wilson diving into LA's eclectic cuisine. It's a show that will leave you hungry for more.

Format & Credits

3 episodes

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Eva Longoria, Cris Abrego, Rachelle Mendez, Ian Samplin, Jane Lipsitz, Dan Cutforth, Dan Volpe, Nan Strait, Jesse Sisgold, Jason T. Reed, Jon Weinbach, and Lauren Gaffney

PRODUCTION COMPANIES: Hyphenate Media Group, Alfred Street Industries, Skydance Sports, NFL Films

The Roku Channel is available for free on Roku devices and TVs, as well as online at TheRokuChannel.com, through the Roku Mobile app, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TVs, and Google TV and other Android TV OS devices, with no subscription required.

About The Roku Channel

Launched in 2017, The Roku Channel is the home of free ad-supported streaming television on Roku, and features a diverse lineup of more than 80,000 on-demand movies and programs, more than 500 live linear television channels, and premium subscription offerings in the U.S. It licenses and distributes content from more than 250 partners and features a growing library of Roku Originals. It is the #2 app on the Roku platform in the U.S. by streaming hours.

NFL HOMETOWN EATS features Eva Longoria, Joel McHale, Rebel Wilson, DeMarcus Ware, Devon Witherspoon, and Davante Adams, including pairings such as Longoria and Ware touring Texas restaurants, McHale and Witherspoon sampling Seattle fare, and Adams and Wilson exploring Los Angeles cuisine. The series comes from production companies Hyphenate Media Group, Alfred Street Industries, Skydance Sports, and NFL Films.

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